Former Ireland prop Tony Buckley launches negligence claim against IRFU over repeated concussions

Ex-Munster player claims his employers ‘failed to keep me safe’

Former Ireland prop Tony Buckley is to &lsquo;imminently issue personal injuries proceedings&rsquo; against the IRFU, Munster, Sale Sharks, England&rsquo;s Rugby Football Union and World Rugby. Photo: Dan Sheridan/INPHO Expand

Shane Phelan, Legal Affairs Editor

A former rugby international has claimed in legal proceedings he received no proper medical supervision from the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) despite repeated concussions during his career.

The allegation has been made by Tony Buckley, who played 25 times for Ireland between 2007 and 2011.

