Former Garda Press Officer withdraws a number of allegations against Nóirín O’Sullivan, tribunal hears

A number of serious allegations against former Garda commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan have been withdrawn by former Garda Press Officer Supt Dave Taylor, the Disclosures Tribunal has heard.

Ms O’Sullivan said she “took no comfort” that the claims, which contributed to her resignation as commissioner, were not being stood over by Supt Taylor.

She said her resignation in September 2017 was for the wellbeing of her family and due to the impact on the force of the controversy surrounding allegations against her. This morning, tribunal chairman Mr Justice Peter Charleton put a number of questions to Supt Taylor’s counsel, Michael O’Higgins SC.

The judge pointed out that after Supt Taylor was investigated and arrested over the unauthorised disclosure of information to journalists, he sought to halt the probe by seeking a judicial review in the High Court. In those proceedings he alleged, among other things, that his treatment by the investigating officer was “tactless, unnecessarily autocratic and oppressive”.

The tribunal has previously heard the judicial review did not go anywhere, and ultimately the DPP decided there was not evidence sufficient to secure a conviction against Supt Taylor. Mr Justice Charleton asked if Mr Taylor was no longer alleging that Ms O’Sullivan caused someone to interfere with his phone, no longer alleging that she had appointed her husband to the investigation to ensure a charge, and was no longer alleging that she had a role in the manner he was treated when he was arrested.

The judge said that if Supt Taylor was now saying he had blamed Ms O’Sullivan wrongly for the investigation into him, this may have an impact on the view he takes of the superintendent’s central allegations. Mr O’Higgins, in response, put it to Ms O’Sullivan that his client was not saying she had any role in directing or influencing the criminal investigation.

Ms O’Sullivan responded that she had “no hand, act or part” in that investigation.

Supt Taylor is still standing over his central claim that he was ordered by then Garda commissioner Martin Callinan in 2013 to negatively brief journalists about penalty points whistleblower Maurice McCabe, and that Ms O’Sullivan, who was deputy commissioner at the time, knew about this.

The claims have been denied by Mr Callinan and Ms O’Sullivan. Mr Justice Charleton asked Ms O’Sullivan for her views on the relationship between Supt Taylor and Mr Callinan.

She said they had a close working relationship, but she did not think they had a personal relationship. Ms O’Sullivan said her observation was that Supt Taylor “insinuated himself around Commissioner Callinan” and that her predecessor had grown to depend on him.

She said she felt Supt Taylor was undermining both her and Garda director of communications Andrew McLindon. She said she sensed division and that the Garda Press Office wasn’t working well together. Pressed further on this, Ms O’Sullivan said she didn’t like Supt Taylor’s style.

“I can’t put my finger on it. I wasn’t comfortable in his presence,” she said. Ms O’Sullivan went on to say: “He didn’t have my back.” She added: “I said for these reasons I could not have him working with me as press officer.”

She agreed with the judge that she did not want Supt Taylor working around her at Garda headquarters. The superintendent was transferred to the Garda traffic bureau at Dublin Castle in June 2014. Former Sunday Independent editor Anne Harris told the tribunal that the newspaper published a story by journalist Philip Ryan on May 5, 2013.

This story was to the effect that some of the people who had penalty points quashed had gone on to be involved in fatal accidents. Ms Harris said at the next news conference, where journalists generally pitch stories and discuss story ideas, a freelance journalist told her she didn’t know “the whole story” about Sgt McCabe. She said the gist of what the journalist told her was that a colleague of Sgt McCabe had been driving along with his daughter when the girl saw Sgt McCabe and said: “Daddy, Daddy. That’s the man.”

The story relayed to her was that something had happened in 2006, but she said the inference was vague. “That was the first I heard of it,” said Ms Harris. She said she decided to find out if there was anything in what the journalist was saying and that she used her own sources.

Ms Harris said she discovered that the DPP had looked into it and found it was groundless. She said this story was raised with her by the journalist on a second occasion, but she “shut it down”. Ms Harris said she didn’t think the purpose was to have a story published, but was “intended as a chilling thing”.

