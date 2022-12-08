| 0.3°C Dublin

Close

Former GAA star charged with manslaughter of customer at his pub has bail restriction lifted so he can move back home

Fergal Doherty. Picture: INPHO/Donall Farmer Expand

Close

Fergal Doherty. Picture: INPHO/Donall Farmer

Fergal Doherty. Picture: INPHO/Donall Farmer

Fergal Doherty. Picture: INPHO/Donall Farmer

Alan Erwin

A former GAA star charged with the manslaughter of a customer outside his village pub is to be allowed to move back home, a High Court judge in Belfast has ruled.

Fergal Doherty is currently facing prosecution over the death of Aaron Law in Portglenone, Co Antrim, earlier this year.

Most Watched

Privacy