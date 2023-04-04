| 10.6°C Dublin

Former Fine Gael election candidate in Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s constituency denies forging an immigrant dentist’s signature

Jagan Muttumula

Stephen Bourke and Hugh O’Connell

The director of a dental practice, who is a former Fine Gael election candidate in Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s constituency, has denied under questioning he “forged” an immigrant dentist’s signature when he applied for her work visa.

Dr Min Li has accused Jagannadha Muttumula and his wife Dr Hima Bindu Meda, directors of The Square Dental Services Ltd, of sacking her as penalisation for refusing to sign a new contract for €11,000 less than the firm agreed with the Department of Enterprise when it secured a visa for her.

