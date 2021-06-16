Former Fianna Fáil senator to return from Canada to face hit-and-run and drunk driving charges

A former Fianna Fáil senator is to return from Canada to face hit-and-run and drink driving charges in Co Donegal.

Brian Ó Domhnaill was due to appear before Falcarragh District Court today.

Mr Ó Domhnaill, who is originally from Killult in Falcarragh, faces a number of charges.

The 42-year-old faces four charges arising out of an alleged incident at Tullygay, Letterkenny, on September 2, 2013.

He is no longer a senator having lost his seat in March 2020 when he had been an Independent senator.

The charges include drink driving, hit-and-run, failing to report an occurrence, hit-and-run failing to remain at the scene and hit and run failing to give appropriate information.

However, his barrister Dáithí Mac Cárthaigh, told Judge Paul Kelly that his client was now living in Quebec in Canada.

The case was conducted in Irish and has been adjourned on approximately 20 occasions to date.

Judge Kelly asked Mr Mac Cárthaigh what direction the case was likely to take.

Mr Mac Cárthaigh said that his client is "working towards a guilty plea".

Judge Kelly adjourned the case for hearing to July 28 at Glenties District Court.