A former Fine Gael councillor suffered a fractured jaw and a broken wrist in a vicious brawl with the new partner of his ex-fiancée, a court heard.

Former FG councillor's jaw fractured in brawl with ex's new man

Gareth Reid (35), Knockfair, Stranorlar, Co Donegal, was punched a number of times in the face by Barry Doherty (33), Mourne Place, Strabane, Co Tyrone, on October 9, 2016.

The incident took place on the forecourt of Kee's Garage in Laghey, in front of Mr Reid's three children and his former partner, the court was told.

The court heard Mr Reid, who has a number of convictions for breach of Protection Orders, did not cope well with the break-up of his relationship with the mother of his three children.

Mr Reid, who has 22 previous convictions, pleaded guilty to the production of an article - a wheel brace or a stick - during the course of a dispute.

Mr Doherty pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing harm to Mr Reid on the same date and location. Mr Doherty admitted punching Mr Reid during the incident.

In a statement, Mr Reid told gardaí that Mr Doherty told him to "come on now, the street is big enough", the court heard. Mr Reid said he threw a bottle of Red Bull at Mr Doherty and Mr Reid's young son got in between the two defendants.

His ex-partner, who was in a vehicle with Mr Doherty, came and took away two of their daughters who had been travelling with Mr Reid.

He said the last thing he remembered was getting hit on the left side of his head.

Mr Reid was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where he was diagnosed with a broken wrist and a fractured jaw.

Sergeant Stuart Doyle showed and gave a commentary on CCTV evidence that showed both men falling to the ground and Mr Doherty is seen punching Mr Reid.

Both parties had reconciled since the incident for the sake of the children, the court was told.

Mr Doherty had no previous convictions, and is a supervisor for a scaffolding company in London. The court heard he was a father of three who came home every second week.

The Probation Service had assessed him as suitable for a CSO which he was prepared to undertake, the court was told.

Damien Crawford, for Mr Reid, said his client defendant did "not deal well" with the end of the relationship with his former partner, and used "poor judgment".

Mr Reid had a positive report from a psychotherapist, and completed a parenting course.

Judge John Aylmer said he would sentence both defendants at Letterkenny Circuit Court on December 4.

Irish Independent