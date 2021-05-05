Former Fermanagh businessman James Balmer (85) charged with historical sexual abuse

An 85-year-old man is to appear before Dungannon Crown Court next month after he was charged in connection with an investigation into historical sexual abuse in Co Fermanagh.

Former businessman James Balmer, with an address at Cherryville in Enniskillen, appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates Court via videolink on Wednesday.

He is charged with five counts of indecent assault relating to two males.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between 1988 and 1990.

Balmer, who previously held a senior position at Enniskillen Gospel Hall, declined to say anything in answer to the charges, give evidence or call witnesses.

He also declined to the holding of a preliminary enquiry into the allegations against him.

An application by his solicitor to stop the media reporting his name was rejected by the district judge.

After listening to the submissions made by his defence counsel, the judge told the court: “I’m not satisfied that there is an objectively verified risk, as submitted by the medical evidence put before me, and I’m certainly not satisfied that two self-reported GP entries from one-and-a-half years ago would amount to an immediate risk that is present and continuing.

“For those reasons I am refusing the application for a reporting restriction.”

Balmer was released on bail with a £500 surety and must appear before Dungannon Crown Court on June 10.

His appearance in court came after the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) announced last week that it was prosecuting one individual after reviewing an investigation file submitted by the PSNI.

Balmer is the first person to be prosecuted after more than a dozen people were arrested in connection with mostly unconnected allegations of historical sexual abuse in Co Fermanagh.

Eleven of those arrests took place in Fermanagh, Antrim and Londonderry last August. A property was also searched.

It was part of a major investigation by the PSNI over the past 18 months after Enniskillen newspaper The Impartial Reporter reported a number of sexual abuse allegations against several men and women.

The PSNI plans to pass additional files to the PPS for a decision on prosecution.

Belfast Telegraph