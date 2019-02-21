A PRIMARY school deputy principal was jailed for 18 months for possession and distribution of vile images of child pornography.

Former deputy principal jailed for having thousands of child pornography pictures and videos

Brian Fitzgerald (49) was jailed after an investigation by the Garda National Protective Services Bureau into the activities of an online site where an offensive image had been posted under the user name 'School Teacher.'

Fitzgerald worked in the education sector for 26 years - and was employed as both a Deputy Principal and Acting Principal of a primary school.

Judge Sean O'Donnabhain at Cork Circuit Criminal Court was told that an analysis of electronic devices seized from Fitzgerald by Gardaí two years ago led to follow-up overseas investigations by authorities in Germany, the United States and UK.

Fitzgerald from Golf Links Road, Youghal, Co Cork pleaded guilty to both possession and distribution of child pornography.

The offences all relate to dates in 2017 and to an address at 21 Meadowlands, Youghal.

Fitzgerald admitted possession of child pornography on May 6 and four counts of distribution of child pornography on dates between February 26 and April 18 2017.

Sergeant Mark Ward said that the Garda investigation found Fitzgerald had possession of over 3,000 images and videos of child pornography.

An analysis of his electronic devices found that he had engaged in 10 shared conversations online in respect of some images.

Fitzgerald was found to have distributed 53 images to other people.

Gardaí have now passed information in relation to those image distributions to authorities in Germany, the US and UK.

None of the images involved any child in this jurisdiction.

Defence counsel Stephen O'Donoghue said his client had attended a psychotherapist, was deeply remorseful for what had happened and had taken steps to remove himself from his employment immediately after the first Garda contact two years ago.

The court was told that Fitzgerald has now resigned from his teaching position.

Sergeant Ward said that it was "almost impossible (for Fitzgerald) to go back teaching."

"He removed himself from his position in the school in 2017 and has not been teaching since then," Mr O'Donoghue said.

The court was told that Fitzgerald is a single man who has been caring for his elderly mother who has early stages Alzheimer's.

Fitzgerald has no previous convictions.

Judge O'Donnabhain expressed deep concern at the ease with which such vile images of child pornography can be accessed online.

"This is a very heinous matter," he said.

"This is certainly not a victimless crime. Everyone of these children is a victim and was exploited which society should not tolerate in any way at all."

"But it is remarkable that they (the images) were so easily accessed."

"This vile material....was accessed at the touch of a button."

Judge O'Donnabhain imposed a three year prison sentence but agreed to suspend the final 18 months in light of Fitzgerald's plea, his remorse and his co-operation with Gardaí.

The judge directed that Fitzgerald remain under the auspices of the Probation and Welfare Service (PWS) on his release from prison.

Supt Colm Noonan, speaking after the case, said Gardaí are now liaising with Tusla over their investigation.

"An Garda Siochana are working closely with its Tusla and the school to assist any parents who have any concerns as a result of this investigation," he said.

"I am satisfied that the images in respect of the court proceedings do not involve children in Ireland.

Herald