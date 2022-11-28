| 7.4°C Dublin

  • Barry Harte (55) received the write-off in return for a payment of just €70,000
  • Mr Harte’s investments included his backing of the Sin Bin in Limerick, which ceased trading in 2014
Shane Phelan Twitter Email

A former dentist turned hotel investor has had a record €170m in debts written off by the High Court.

The personal insolvency arrangement (PIA) was granted to Barry Harte (55) by Mr Justice Alexander Owens.

