Former Defence Forces member Lisa Smith is to be charged and will appear in court in Dublin this morning.

Former Defence Forces member Lisa Smith to be charged, due in court

Ms Smith was arrested on Sunday in Dublin Airport after being deported from Turkey with her young daughter.

She had travelled to Syria in 2015 to join the so-called Islamic State group.

She was questioned for 72 hours by gardaí at Kevin Street Garda Station in the capital.

Lisa Smith (38) (covered, escorted by a Garda member, is seen leaving the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin). PIC: Collins Courts

Online Editors