Former Defence Forces member Lisa Smith charged with membership of Islamic State

FORMER soldier Lisa Smith has been refused bail after being charged with membership of a middle east terrorist group.

The Co Louth mother-of-one (38) was brought before Dublin District Court today on the charge after she was deported from Turkey.

Ms Smith was arrested on arrival at Dublin Airport on Sunday and for the last 72 hours has been detained for questioning at Kevin Street Garda Station.

The court heard it was alleged she had been radicalised and travelled to Syria to live in the Islamic State.

Lisa Smith (38) (covered, escorted by a Garda member, is seen leaving the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin). PIC: Collins Courts

She is denying the allegations against her.

Judge Colin Daly refused to grant her bail after garda objections and remanded her in custody for a week.

Ms Smith, who was wearing a black burqa in court and had most of her face covered for the hearing, was not required to address the court.

The charge against Ms Smith states that between October 28, 2015 and January 15 this year, at a location outside the State, she did commit an act that, if committed in the State would constitute an offence under Section 21 of the Offences Against the State Act, as amended by Section 5 of the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005.

The alleged act is that she was a member of a terrorist group which was an unlawful organisation - to wit, an organisation styling itself the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), also known as Dawlat al-Iraq al Islamiya, Islamic State of Iraq (ISI), Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and Dawlat al Islamiya fi Iraq wa al Sham, otherwise known as 'Da’esh’ and the Islamic State in Iraq and Sham.

The offence is under Section 6 (1) (b) (i) and 7 (2) of the Criminal Justice (Terrorism Offences) Act 2005.

