Former credit union employee charged with theft of more than €300,000

A WOMAN has been charged with the theft of more than €300,000 from an Irish credit union.

Leona Daly (36) of Meadow Avenue, The Meadows, Knocknaheeny, Cork appeared before Cork District Court in relation to a total of 167 charges of theft and false accounting.

The charges all relate to Gurranabraher Credit Union in Cork and involve a period dating from 2011 to 2016.

Judge Olann Kelleher was told that Daly was admitting all the charges and would be sent forward on a signed plea in relation to each charge.

The counts involve 109 charges of theft and 58 charges of false accounting.

Daly is no longer an employee of the credit union.

The charges followed a Garda investigation which was triggered by a complaint from the credit union management about alleged discrepancies involving funds.

Judge Kelleher was told by Detective Garda Maura O'Riordan a total of 167 charges were levelled.

She said the defendant was charged with the counts at the Bridewell Garda Station last week.

After being cautioned and charged, the defendant made no reply.

Judge Kelleher was told by Inspector Ronan Kennelly that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has ruled that the matter be dealt with before Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Defence counsel, Shane Collins-Daly, confirmed to the court his client would be going forward on a signed plea of guilty to each charge.

The amounts involved in the charges range from less than €500 to more than €10,000.

The charges are brought contrary to Section 4 and Section 10 of the Criminal Justice, Theft and Fraud Offences Act, 2001.

Judge Kelleher formally remanded the defendant to appear before the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court at Angelsea Street on October 22.

He granted free legal aid after it was confirmed to the court that Daly is not currently employed.

Judge Kelleher remanded the defendant on bail after Gardaí confirmed that there was no objection.

Gardaí further stressed that no specific bail conditions were required in the case.

Online Editors