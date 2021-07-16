Former Church of Scientology employee apologises for obscene phone call that left mother-of-five ‘scared’ and ‘in shock’

A FORMER employee of the Church of Scientology in Dublin apologised in court to a mother-of-five whom he had subjected to an obscene, indecent and menacing phone call.

Nathan Moore (24) apologised from the witness box at Cork Circuit Appeals Court in Skibbereen after Judge Helen Boyle dismissed his challenge to a Bantry District Court conviction.

Moore, of Allenton Park, Tallaght, Dublin, had denied the charge brought contrary to Section 13 (1) (a) and Section 13 (2) (a) of the Post Office (Amendments) Act 1951, relating to the alleged call made on December 4, 2017.

The Cork woman who received that call, Fiona O’Leary, recorded the entire conversation.

Moore identified himself as "Nathan" in the call and referred to Ms O’Leary as a “sp***ic g**bag” and said he would “box her up and down”.

She was so upset she reported the matter to gardaí. The recording was played before Cork Circuit Appeals Court.

Ms O’Leary had first contacted the Church of Scientology Community Centre in Firhouse, Dublin, earlier that day.

She did so because she was concerned about Scientology involvement in an upcoming funfair and wanted further details.

Ms O'Leary has five children, two of whom have autism.

She had an initial conversation that day for 20 minutes which she described as quite pleasant.

She spoke to a man who identified himself as Nathan Moore.

However, Ms O'Leary then received another call from a mobile number which she said had left her feeling quite shocked.

She insisted it involved the same person.

"I felt scared and I was in shock," she told Judge Helen Boyle.

"I have autistic children. I was concerned and scared as a result of that call."

Ms O'Leary said she didn't understand some of the abusive phrases used in the call and had to look them up.

"There is a very derogatory word...others are sexual references."

She said her entire family were very upset by what had happened.

After hearing legal submissions, Judge Boyle said she was satisfied that it was Nathan Moore who had made the second call with the offensive references.

"It was obscene, it was indecent, it was a menacing message," she said.

Judge Boyle said it was appropriate for Nathan Moore to take the witness stand and offer an apology to Ms O'Leary.

"It happened four years ago...I have matured a bit more," he said. "I do (apologise). It is something that has hung over my head for a good while."

He apologised to Ms O'Leary and her family for any distress and upset his comments during the phone call caused.

Judge Boyle was told that Moore was only 20 years old at the time and had only been working at the centre involved for a month.

He no longer works there and is involved in a landscaping business with a relative.

Judge Boyle was told he "lost his temper" during the second phone call with Ms O'Leary.

She noted that the District Court had imposed a 90-day prison sentence which would be entirely suspended if Moore kept the peace for two years. The Church of Scientology gave an assurance it would pay €10,000 to the Irish Society for Autism to assist it in its work.

Judge Boyle was told that Moore had no previous convictions, had never come to Garda attention before this incident and, the defence legal team insisted, would never come to Garda attention in the future.

She said she would adjourn the matter until the autumn sessions of Cork Circuit Appeals Court in 2022.

Judge Boyle said that if Moore had not come to Garda attention and continued to show signs of maturity, she would consider a defence application on the sentencing involved.