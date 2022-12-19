| 7.9°C Dublin

Close

Former Christian Brother convicted on 38 counts of indecently assaulting young boys jailed for five years

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Claire Henry

A former Christian brother who was convicted in October on 38 counts of indecently assaulting young boys has been sentenced to five years in prison.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his victims, was found unanimously guilty after a jury at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court deliberated for four hours and 26 minutes.

Most Watched

Privacy