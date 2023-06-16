Former care worker jailed for robbing post offices at knifepoint to raise money to visit fiancée in the US

Fintan Tindley held three post office customers at knifepoint. Photo: Provision

Olivia Kelleher

A former HSE home-care assistant who made knifepoint death threats during post office raids he carried out in order to raise money to visit his fiancée in the US has been jailed for four years.