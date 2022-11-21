Former British soldier charged with having explosives for use in UK or Republic of Ireland

A former soldier has appeared in court in Belfast charged with having explosives to be used to endanger life or property “in the United Kingdom or the Republic of Ireland”.

Bryce Pounder (34), a former rifleman in the British Army, was among four men who appeared in court charged with having guns and ammunition linked to the UVF.

Belfast Magistrates Court heard the guns and explosives were found in homes hidden behind plasterboard and inside a school bag during an operation targeting the East Belfast UVF.

Charged alongside Mr Pounder were William Baker (51), his brother Robin Baker (47) and Noel Bambrick (49) who were arrested during last Friday’s raids.

While all face charges connected to the haul, Mr Pounder was charged with the specific offence that he “unlawfully and maliciously had in your possession or under your control a certain explosive substance, namely a pipe bomb, with intent by means thereof to endanger life or cause serious injury to property in the United Kingdom or the Republic of Ireland, or to enable some other person so to do”.

He was also charged with having a handgun, silencer and ammunition.

Earlier this month the Belfast Telegraph reported that loyalists were ready to launch a bomb attack against an Irish government building.

The attack, which sources claimed was in the advanced stages of planning, was only called off when the Northern Ireland Office released a statement ruling out joint authority between the UK and Dublin governments in Northern Ireland.

However, speaking to the Policing Board earlier this month Chief Constable Simon Byrne said there is no heightened threat of violence from within the loyalist community.

The PSNI was asked if it is reconsidering its security assessment, given the arms find in east Belfast and the charges levelled against the former soldier.

A spokesperson replied: “As stated by the Chief Constable at the latest meeting of the NI Policing Board, to date we have not seen any corroboration of a heightened threat from loyalist paramilitaries.”

Eight handguns and three pipe bombs were recovered from houses and business premises in the lower Newtownards Road area during the intelligence-led policing operation. Two vehicles, assorted bullets, balaclavas and UVF flags were also seized.

Brothers William and Robin Baker, both of Belvoir Street; Mr Pounder, from the Newtownards Road; and Mr Bambrick, of Connswater Grove, all face charges of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and in suspicious circumstances. The two brothers and Mr Pounder are further accused of having explosives with intent to endanger life.

Belfast Magistrates Court heard the searches were carried out against the activities of the East Belfast UVF. Six guns, a large quantity of ammunition, two pipe bombs and two smoke grenades were found at the home shared by the Bakers.

An investigating detective said the haul was stored behind plasterboard in a void between the living room and kitchen area.

During interviews William Baker claimed he had been given a bag of items to hold onto as a favour after problems with a neighbour holding all-night parties were resolved.

William Baker also claimed that his brother knew nothing about the haul.

A lawyer representing Robin Baker described his client as a vulnerable and isolated individual with limited reading and writing skills.

In separate searches at Mr Pounder’s apartment, police recovered a pipe bomb, handgun, silencer and assorted ammunition, the court heard.

Mr Pounder was detained at another address, with the detective claiming he had gone there in a bid to evade arrest.

He told police that menacing individuals instructed him to keep the holdall after he had amassed a £1,800 drug debt.

During the hearing it was revealed that Mr Pounder formerly served as a rifleman with a regiment based in Yorkshire.

Mr Bambrick faces a further charge of possessing articles for use in terrorism in connection with a hoax explosive device and balaclavas allegedly located at his home. Police also recovered a suspected Webley gun loaded with six rounds, UVF jumpers and flags.

Former soldier Mr Bambrick, said to have previously been in the Royal Irish Regiment, denied knowledge of the device and disputed that the weapon seized was a real firearm.

The defendants all denied being members of the UVF.

District Judge Mark McGarrity refused bail applications from the Bakers and Mr Pounder. All four were remanded in custody, to appear again next month.