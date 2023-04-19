Former bin man accused of sexually assaulting woman told gardaí he wanted to ‘be friends’ with her, court hears

A father-of-seven has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman after allegedly approaching and trying to befriend her as she walked along a road in Dublin.

Former refuse worker Marian Mihai (41), currently no fixed abode, appeared before Judge Bryan Smyth at Dublin District Court today following extradition from Romania earlier this week.

He is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in north Dublin on a date in 2021.

Detective Garda Gary Moran said the defendant's reply to the charge was: "I am happy to come before the judge and explain myself."

The objection to bail was due to the seriousness of the case.

The detective said it was alleged the accused engaged the woman in conversation and began to kiss her on the lips while holding her head.

The contested bail hearing was told he "suggested they go home and have sex", but she declined and walked to her house.

Det Gda Moran said the accused allegedly walked beside her and kissed her while holding her head, but she said "no". He allegedly kissed her, put his hand on her buttocks, and tried to put her hands in the front of his trousers.

The court heard the man allegedly suggested giving her his phone number to "meet another time".

Judge Smyth was told the woman went into her house to get a pen and paper and came back out, and he gave her his number and a name. The number but not the name was correct, the court heard.

It was alleged he placed his hand down the front of her trousers and underwear and to the outer part of her vagina before she ran.

Gardaí were contacted and arrested the accused. Det Gda Moran said the man stated he had "intended to become friends".

Mr Mihai has yet to indicate a plea.

Det Gda Moran said Mr Mihai was released pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Gardaí received them in October 2021, but the accused had left Ireland the previous month and travelled to various countries.

The officer agreed with defence solicitor Yvonne Bambury that her client did not face any charges when he departed, but he would have been readily available beforehand. She said he had gone home to get treatment for an injured back.

The judge noted from the defence that the accused, who had lived in Ireland for three years, had ties to the State and family here and an offer of an address.

He had not contested extradition proceedings when he was arrested in Bucharest. The DPP has directed trial on indictment, meaning the case should be transferred later to the circuit court, which has wider sentencing powers. A book of evidence has still to be drafted.

Ms Bambury asked the judge to note there could be a two-year wait until his circuit court trial.

Judge Smyth set bail in his bond of €500 and required approval of an independent surety with €4,000. On taking up bail, the accused must have no contact with the woman, sign on three days a week at a garda station, be contactable by phone, notify gardaí of his address, and not apply for travel documents.

Judge Smyth remanded him in custody with consent to bail to appear again next week. Legal aid was granted.