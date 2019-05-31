The British army's former head yesterday insisted there was a gun battle between the IRA and soldiers at Ballymurphy in 1971.

Former Army chief tells of 'gun battle' with IRA at Ballymurphy

Retired general Mike Jackson (75) was a captain in the Parachute Regiment on deployment in Belfast at the time 10 civilians were shot in Ballymurphy in August 1971.

Mr Jackson was giving evidence to an inquest at Belfast Coroner's Court into the deaths of the civilians, who included a mother of eight and a Catholic priest.

Two men - John Laverty and Joseph Corr - were killed in the early hours of August 11.

Mr Jackson, who said his role at the time was community relations and press liaison, told the inquest he was part of an army movement down Whiterock Road towards Springfield Road in the early hours of August 11, aimed at dismantling barricades.

He recalled a gun battle between the army and the IRA, which he said lasted two to three hours and involved 20 gunmen.

While he did not see the battle, he said he heard the shots, including the "distinctive thumping noise of a Thompson submachine gun", a weapon then associated with the IRA.

"I have absolutely no doubt that the IRA was firing on soldiers and soldiers were firing on the IRA," he said.

Claims that IRA gunmen were in the area at the time have been disputed during the inquest hearings. A newspaper article published later on August 11 described Mr Laverty and Mr Corr as gunmen.

Their families have insisted they were not gunmen.

And the inquest heard that guns were not found when their bodies were recovered.

Mr Jackson told the inquest he accepted it was likely he was a captain quoted by the newspaper, although he did not recall giving the interview.

Pressed on why the pair had been described as gunmen, Mr Jackson said he would have been fed information from soldiers on the ground, by radio or face to face.

"In retrospect, of course I should have said 'alleged'," Mr Jackson told the inquest.

The shootings at Ballymurphy came following the introduction by the Stormont administration of the controversial policy of internment without trial.

Mr Jackson added: "Let me say to the families who so long ago lost their loved ones: for me it's a tragedy.

"It's a tragedy which is hugely regrettable but I would also say anybody who loses their lives as a result of violent conflict is also a tragedy.

"I too have lost friends, so be it. My sympathies to you and I'm sorry that it is only now after so long that you feel you can come to terms."

Mr Jackson also told the inquest the British army does not "do conspiracies".

He made the comment in response to questioning from Michael Mansfield QC, counsel for the family of Mr Corr.

The inquest continues.

