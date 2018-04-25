A FORMER Anglo Irish Bank executive has said he had “concerns about the way the bank was run” and that its fast-track approach to changing credit limits was “not normal.”

Former Anglo executive had 'concerns about the way the bank was run', court hears

Tony O’Hanlon said he was asked to sign off on a €6.7bn increase for the transaction limit for a €7.2bn trade with Irish Life and Permanent at the peak of the 2008 financial crisis.

However, he said he did not sign it because he was asked after it took place and was unable to do this retrospectively. Mr O’Hanlon, Anglo’s then Head of Bank and Structured Credit was giving evidence in the trial of former CEO David Drumm.

Mr Drumm (51) is pleading not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to conspiring to defraud by dishonestly creating the impression that Anglo's customer deposits were €7.2bn larger than they were in September 2008. He is alleged to have conspired with Anglo’s former Finance Director Willie McAteer and head of Capital Markets John Bowe, as well as Irish Life and Permanent’s then-CEO, Denis Casey, and others.

The case centres on a series of interbank deposits which circulated between Anglo and ILP. The transfers were routed through Irish Life Assurance (ILA), returning to Anglo where they were then treated as customer deposits, which are a better indicator of a bank’s health.

Mr Drumm also denies false accounting, by providing misleading information to the market. Mr O’Hanlon told Sinead McGrath BL, prosecuting that he joined Anglo in 2007 and worked in the risk and credit area. Any credit limits came through him and his team.

He reported to Mike Nurse, Head of Treasury Risk.

There was a list of “a” and “b” signatories for credit approval and Mr O’Hanlon was on the “a” list.

There was a requirement for two “a” and two “b” signatures but it would still have to go to the Treasury credit committee for approval. The committee met on a weekly basis, and there were also “ad hoc” meetings called if the need arose. If a limit was not approved in advance, it was an excess or breach of credit policy and these were dealt with as they occurred, or “fast-tracked,” which was done by Mr Nurse. That would also ultimately go to the credit committee for formal approval, Mr O'Hanlon said.

Daily excess reports were produced by the market risk team and were circulated to senior management. The jury was shown an excess report produced on April 1 documenting the ILP transaction the previous day. This showed a credit limit of €200m and an excess of €800m.

There was a handwritten note saying it had been approved by Mr O’Hanlon and Mike Nurse. Minutes of the credit committee meeting on April 3, 2008 showed the €800 ILP excess. Mr O’Hanlon said the limit which had already been approved by Mr Nurse had come through the meeting for “rubber stamping.” In June 2008, a repo transaction - or an agreement to sell and repurchase bonds - with ILP also went to the credit committee for approval.

Mr O’Hanlon said he was not aware of the September transactions in advance. Ms McGrath asked if he had any role in relation to the credit approval for that transaction - the excess report. “No, post the event I was asked to sign a document,” he said. Mr O’Hanlon said he was not involved in the daily liquidity and funding initiative meetings.

The jury was shown a mail sent by Mr Nurse to Fergal Mullen on the market risk team on September 29, 2008. The subject was “credit report” and Mr Nurse asked Mr Mullen to report any excess on the ILP euro limit with immediate effect and for the next 10 days. “Do not include this name in the daily interbank excess report you distribute,” the mail added.

“It’s very unusual, I have never seen anything like this in my banking background,” Mr O’Hanlon told the jury. It was unusual for the head of risk to ask for a limit not to be reported, he said. The jury was shown an interbank excess report for September 30, 2008, dated October 1. The ILP transaction was not on it.

A mail with the subject “IL&P excess details” was sent by Mr Mullen to Mr Nurse and Mr O’Hanlon on October 1. It referred to a limit amount of €500m, exposure of €7.2bn and an excess of €6.7bn. Ms McGrath asked Mr O'Hanlon if he was asked to sign it. “I didn’t sign it because credit limits have to be approved in advance and there was no ability under credit policies to sign this retrospectively,” he said.

In cross examination Brendan Grehan SC, defending, asked if paperwork “did not quite keep up with what happened.” Mr O’Hanlon replied that the fast-track approach in Anglo was “not normal in a banking environment.” Mr Grehan said he had not seen any emails by Mr O’Hanlon outlining his concerns.

“I had concerns about the way this bank was run, I had concerns about their systems, their policies, their procedures,” he said. Mr Grehan said at the time, Lehman Brothers had been let fall by the US Government, “all bets were off” and no institution was safe. Smaller countries and institutions were more vulnerable, he said. “There was a concern that Ireland would not be able to bail out all its banks, where England probably could,” Mr O’Hanlon agreed. Mr Grehan asked him what risk there was in the ILP transaction.

“ILP could have fallen over on the day on not be able to pay the €7.2bn,” he said. Mr Grehan asked what he knew about Anglo’s liquidity situation on September 29, 2008. “I knew from the way the bank was trying to enter various discussions with numerous counter parties, people were being sent around the world to try to get money in, I knew there were problems,” he said. He was then shown a mail from November 26, 2008, when Mr Nurse told Willie McAteer about initiatives that were under discussion.

This included Anglo’s participation in a government guaranteed bond issue. Mr Grehan said this was where the Central Bank got the main banks “into a room” and it was “made look like a public auction” but the banks were told to buy each other’s bonds. Mr Grehan asked if it was a case that the “markets weren’t that stupid,” Mr O’Hanlon said the market was aware who was going to buy these bonds. The mail also referred to a further deal with ILP which did not proceed. The trial continues.

