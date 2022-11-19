| 9.2°C Dublin

Football fan who clambered over security screening at Dublin Airport to catch a flight to the Qatar World Cup avoids jail

Cameron Bond, 50yrs, from Mettesford, Derbyshire, England pictured leaving the Criminal Courts of Justice(CCJ) on Parkgate Street in Dublin after he appeared before the District Court. Expand

Cameron Bond, 50yrs, from Mettesford, Derbyshire, England pictured leaving the Criminal Courts of Justice(CCJ) on Parkgate Street in Dublin after he appeared before the District Court.

Tom Tuite

A football fan who sparked an alert when he clambered over security screening at Dublin Airport to catch a flight to the World Cup in Qatar has avoided a custodial sentence.

Impatient" Cameron Bond, from England, missed his plane to Dubai and instead appeared at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

