Five-month trial of former Anglo boss to begin today

Mr Drumm, with an address in Skerries, Co Dublin, faces two charges of conspiring to defraud depositors and investors at Anglo by "dishonestly" creating the impression that deposits in 2008 were €7.2bn larger than they were.

The charges relate to so-called "back-to-back" transactions where Anglo gave Irish Life & Permanent €7.2bn and the money was returned to Anglo through IL&P's corporate subsidiary, Irish Life Assurance plc.

The 51-year-old is also facing a charge in relation to the EU transparency directive. An extended jury panel of 15 people is expected to be selected today at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.