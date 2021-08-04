Five to stand trial over street clash in which axe and hammer allegedly used as weapons

FIVE men have been sent forward for trial for over a clash between two groups in Dublin in which an axe and a hammer were allegedly used as weapons.

Gardaí commenced an investigation after a youth was injured on the afternoon of November 3 last year in the inner city.

Footage of the scenes at the intersection of Creighton Street and Hanover Street emerged on social media.

Aaron McCarthy (28), of Crinan Strand, Sheriff Street, Dublin, was charged with violent disorder and affray.

He is also accused of related offences: assault causing harm to a name male as well as production of a spanner and a hatchet as weapons capable of causing serious injuries, at Creighton Street, Dublin.

The charges are contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person, Public Order and also the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Acts.

Two of his family members, also from Crinan Strand, are accused of connected offences.

William McCarthy (19), was charged with assault causing harm to the man, violent disorder and production of an axe as a weapon in the incident; Leroy McCarthy (31) was charged with violent disorder.

Jason Kelly (50), from Parnell Square East, Dublin, was accused of production of a hammer as a weapon and violent disorder with others.

The fifth defendant, Stephen Halpin (36), from Forth Road, East Wall, Dublin, was charged with violent disorder in connection with the incident.

Books of evidence were served on the five men when they appeared before Judge Michael Walsh at Dublin District Court.

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed trial on indictment.

Judge Walsh agreed to grant the trial order and told them their case will be listed on October 28 next in the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Legal aid was granted.