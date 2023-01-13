Five men in court charged as part of separate investigations into drug-related intimidation across Dublin

Five men have appeared in court charged as part of separate investigations into drug-related intimidation across Dublin.

They were arrested under Operation Fógra which was launched in response to alleged extortion and blackmail incidents relating to drug debts in the capital.

One of the men, Wayne Cooney (32), appeared before a sitting of Dublin District Court this morning.

The defendant, with an address at Glenshane Drive in Tallaght, Dublin 24, was charged in relation to an alleged extortion incident.

He is accused of making an unwarranted demand of payment with menaces from a named person in relation to a relative's drug debt.

This incident is alleged to have happened at an address in Brookwood Avenue, Artane, on April 21, 2019.

The charge is contrary to Section 17 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994 which, on conviction on indictment, carries a maximum sentence of 14 years imprisonment.

Cooney was remanded in custody after being brought before the Criminal Courts of Justice and will appear in court again next week.

Four other men, aged in their 20s and 30s, appeared before a sitting of Swords District Court.

They face a total of 18 charges including extorting money with menaces, relating to drug debts at different locations in north Dublin. Other charges include aggravated burglary with a pitchfork and production of a knife.

Gardaí say that Operation Fógra was launched as part of the Garda National Strategy under Operation Tara to combat drug-related intimidation.

“The objectives of Operation Fógra are to support communities, increase frontline awareness of DRI (drug-related intimidation) and enhance collaboration,” a garda spokesperson said.