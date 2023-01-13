| 8.3°C Dublin

Five men in court charged as part of separate investigations into drug-related intimidation across Dublin

Five men have appeared in court charged as part of separate investigations into drug-related intimidation across Dublin.

They were arrested under Operation Fógra which was launched in response to alleged extortion and blackmail incidents relating to drug debts in the capital.

