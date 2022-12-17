Five key moments from Jonathan Dowdall’s evidence in murder trial of Gerry Hutch

After much anticipation, Jonathan Dowdall finally appeared in the witness box last Monday morning at Gerry Hutch’s trial for the murder of David Byrne.

He gave evidence against Hutch before being subjected to robust cross-examination by the defence.

Here are five key moments from this week’s events:

Dowdall says Hutch confessed hotel shooting to him

An hour before this week’s proceedings began, members of the public formed a queue, eager to get a glimpse of the State's key witness giving his evidence.

At one stage there was doubt over he would even take to the stand – it emerged that Dowdall’s solicitor had sent a list of conditions he wanted addressed in advance.

Brendan Grehan SC, defending Hutch, said it was “extraordinary”. Despite this, former Sinn Féin councillor Dowdall proceeded to give evidence on Monday morning.

He told a packed courtroom that he was present when his father gave Hutch a key card for a room in the Regency Hotel used by one of the gunmen the day before the murder.

He also recalled meeting Hutch in a park days after the shooting. “He said it was them at the hotel, he wasn't happy about shooting the young lad, David Byrne,” Dowdall said.

Asked by prosecutor Sean Gillane SC if the accused had said who had shot Byrne, Jonathan Dowdall replied: “He said him and Mago Gately”.

Lies, shite talk, bravado and necessity

At the centre of the defence’s cross-examination this week was Jonathan Dowdall’s relationship with the truth.

Over the past five days, on multiple occasions, he denied telling lies in certain situations. Other times he admitted lying for various reasons.

When asked if he had lied when he told RTÉ’s Joe Duffy he had no involvement in criminality, Dowdall said he “didn't think of it” at the time.

Claims that he was involved in shooting up his uncle’s house and had planned to bomb a man's Wexford home were “just bravado, shite talk”.

He said he only lied to gardaí when under arrest in 2016 “out of necessity”, over fears for his safety and the safety of his family.

Dowdall eventually accepted that he did lie to the Special Criminal Court in his previous false imprisonment case.

He accepted that he lied when claiming he didn’t know who recorded him waterboarding a man.

Threat to State’s witness ‘a whole different level’

Time and time again in court this week, Jonathan Dowdall relayed the level of threat he said he was under, even before turning State witness.

When granted bail, he said people with motorbike helmets were calling over his wall and that an associate of Gerry Hutch arrived at his home.

Yesterday, the witness gave an insight into the current state of affairs on the alleged threats against his family.

He said his 62-year-old mother received threatening phone calls, some from people she was kind to when they “were kids”, telling her “she's dead”.

The three judges were also told that “children under 10 are under threat”, out of school since September and, he said, the school “won't take them back”.

His daughter also had to leave her place of employment over safety concerns, he said.

The threat now, Dowdall said, is “on a whole different level”.

Dowdall monologues

Following two days of lengthy cross-examination at the beginning of the week, the ex-politician spoke at length at the end of each court day.

In the first address to the court, he challenged defence assertions that he only wanted to speak to gardaí once he was charged with murder.

This, he claimed, was untrue, and he detailed how he was unable to contact investigators while serving a sentence in Wheatfield Prison with members of the Hutch family before making contact with a senior detective.

His second monologue came at the end of the following day.

“I don’t care if I’m killed, nobody will touch my children,” Dowdall said. “If down the road I’m required to come into this court and give evidence against Patsy [Gerard Hutch’s brother], I will do that.”

“I'm not a rat,” added Dowdall, saying he “f***ed up” waterboarding a man and was sorry for what happened to David Byrne, but said he wasn't involved in his murder.

Alan Ryan, the IRA and Sinn Féin

Dowdall’s connections to the IRA, dissident republicans and Sinn Féin were brought up a number of times in court.

He admitted travelling North to mediate the feud with republican figures for the Hutch family, describing himself as being a “Ghillie” for doing this while the attack was being planned.

Dowdall also said that the late Real IRA leader, Alan Ryan, called to his Cabra home with a number of men. The defence said it wasn’t every day the RIRA did house visits.

He said he had visited IRA killer Pearse McAuley up to three times in prison, although records produced by the defence indicated it was in fact 14 times.

McAuley, he said, put him in touch with republicans up North, but also warned him not to get involved and “not to have a bar of it”.

Dowdall also told gardaí in interviews that Gerry Hutch had visited his home on three occasions, including to fundraise for Sinn Féin.

In court, he also stated he made a comment about Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald which was “very unfair” on a personal level.