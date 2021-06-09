Five injured when hotel lift plummeted three floors shouted for help for 15 minutes before doors were prised open, court told

Five people who were injured when a hotel lift they were in plummeted three floors to a basement shouted for help for 15 minutes before the doors were prised open, the High Court heard.

One of them, Patricia O’Leary, told the court she felt her leg breaking on impact and she had to be cut from the lift wreckage.

“It was a very violent drop to the floor,” she said.

Ms O’Leary, a former garda sergeant, is one of five from the same extended family who have sued over the accident.

It happened as they tried to return to their rooms in the Killarney Plaza Hotel in Kerry after a wedding ceremony on July 9, 2011.

Ms O’Leary (42), a mother of two, who five years after the accident had to retire from the gardai on medical grounds, at the age of 37, was giving evidence on the second day of the action.

Ms O’Leary, of Co Meath, along with her husband, Andrew Meehan who is also a garda sergeant, his brothers Paul and Kevin, and Kevin’s wife Jennie Wong, have sued the hotel owners, Shawcove Ltd with registered offices at Castleisland, Co Kerry.

They have also sued companies involved in installing and maintaining lifts, Ellickson Engineering Ltd, in receivership, of Kilmurry, Waterford; Kilell Ltd also of Kilmurry,and Otis Ltd and Otis Elevator Ireland Ltd, both of Naas Road Business Park, Dublin.

They have also sued lift components manufacturer Daldoss Elevetronic Spa of Valsugana, Italy.

Liability was conceded in 2019 and the case is before the court for assessment of damages.

Ms O'Leary, whose case is being heard first, told the court the lift tried to dock at the floor and could not do so.

“It shuddered and there was a loud bang", she said.

“The lift dropped slightly and stopped for a split second. Then it just dropped to the concrete basement floor.”

She said everyone was dazed and confused.

“The walls of the lift came in around us. I could see Andrew and Kevin were badly injured. It was very traumatic,” she said.

When she reached for the emergency button and phone the panel came down on top of her. Her brother-in-law Paul Meehan helped pull the doors open once two porters found them and held the lift walls off her until the emergency services arrived.

Emergency equipment, she said, had to be brought into the basement on a luggage trolley.

In the action, it is claimed there was a failure to ensure the intended pathway from the car park was safe and free from hazard .

There was also an alleged failure to install a proper functioning lift from the car park to the hotel.

The court heard Ms O’Leary suffered a fractured leg and along with ankle and knee and chest injuries now has to use a spinal cord stimulator and she has pain every day.

Opening the case Richard Kean SC, with Barney Quirke SC, said never once has an apology been offered for the incident which he said caused such catastrophic injuries.

Ms O’Leary’s forced retirement from the gardai because of pain has had a catastrophic effect on her and her family and her injuries have been life changing, he said.

Counsel said their doctors will say Ms O’Leary has complex regional pain syndrome and suffers from post-traumatic stress and has flashbacks.

Counsel also said Ellickson Engineering Ltd, now in receivership, was fined €750,000 in 2017 after it was found guilty at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court of a single breach of the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act over the installation of the hotel lift in and around April 2004.

The case before Mr Justice Michael Hanna continues.