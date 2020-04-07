Five are charged with violent disorder after alleged attack in 'trickle of a feud'

Heavily armed gardaí were involved in an arrest operation yesterday morning which led to five males being charged with alleged offences linked to a feud in Longford.

Members of the Armed Support Unit were involved in the arrest of three suspects at two locations at the Old Dublin Road in Longford shortly before 7am yesterday.

The trio, who included one juvenile male, were brought to Longford garda station along with another man and another juvenile male who were arrested at a different location in the midlands town.

All five then appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes at Longford District Court and were sent forward on the charges to the Circuit Court, which has wider sentencing powers.

Two 17-year-old males, who cannot be named, were each granted bail on the charges with strict conditions including providing an independent cash surety of €3,000 each.

The other three men, who are all members of the same extended family, were remanded in custody to Castlerea Prison and are due to appear before Longford District Court next Tuesday.

Each of the five defendants faced a single charge of violent disorder during an alleged incident at the Texaco service station on the Dublin Road in Longford which occurred at 5pm on June 2 last.

Willie Hannafin (32), of Knockashaw, Dublin Road, Longford; Thomas Hannafin (40), of Dublin Road, Longford, and Denis Hannafin (39), of Curry, Athlone Road, Longford, were all remanded in custody.

No bail application was heard for the three men.

Evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given by Garda John Hanley, of Longford station, who outlined the State's case against the five Longford males who each made no reply after being charged with a single count of violent disorder.

Gda Hanley alleged that the injured party in the case - Ronan Stokes - was assaulted by three males and that one of the males could be seen on CCTV "slitting his back".

He alleged that two of the men punched the injured party, while a fourth accused swung an axe that did not make contact with Mr Stokes.

He said that a fifth male drove the others to and from the scene at the Texaco service station.

Answering questions from Judge Hughes, the garda said that the incident started when one of the charged males emerged from a vehicle when the alleged victim was in the shop.

Gda Hanley said that Mr Stokes escaped the scene and an axe that was allegedly swung at him but did not make contact in the incident has not been recovered.

The victim made a complaint and gardaí had obtained "very good CCTV", he said.

After hearing the evidence, Judge Hughes refused District Court jurisdiction in relation to all five defendants.

"This appears to be a trickle of a feud - these are very serious matters.

"It could even have been an incident of attempted murder," Judge Hughes said.

The two juvenile defendants were granted bail on strict conditions.

Irish Independent