Fitness to plead issues expected to be raised in case of mother accused of murdering a man, court hears

Christina Anderson has been too unwell to attend court

FITNESS to plead issues are expected to be raised in the case of a mother-of-three accused of murdering a man in a knife attack in Dublin.

Christina Anderson's defence said the issue "will arise," after the DPP issued formal directions for her to face trial for killing father-of-seven Garreth Kelly.

Judge Carol Anne Coolican adjourned the case and further remanded Ms Anderson (38) in custody in her absence, as she was too unwell to attend court.

Ms Anderson is charged with murdering Mr Kelly (39) on February 25 last on the street outside her home at Brownsbarn Wood, Kingswood, where he was stabbed after trying to start his car.

Expand Close Garreth Kelly / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Garreth Kelly

She has been unable to attend court since she first appeared on the charge in February, and has been detained at the Central Mental Hospital.

Today, a state solicitor told Dublin District Court the accused remained at the CMH and formal directions had been issued by the DPP - for prosecution on indictment.

Defence solicitor Jenny McGeever said there was consent to a two-week remand in custody. The state solicitor asked if the defence could confirm if there was a fitness to plead issue, and said this could be raised on the next court date.

"I think it certainly will be a matter that will arise," Ms McGeever said.

She asked if the prosecution anticipated that the book of evidence would be ready on the next date.

The state solicitor said this was unlikely. A book of evidence is required before an accused can be returned for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

Judge Coolican adjourned the case to September 2.

Previously, the court heard the garda investigation was a complex one involving 140 witness statements and electronic evidence.

In a hearing last month, defence solicitor Michael Kelleher had queried the length of time it was taking at that point for the DPP's directions to be given.

Any charge of this nature was complex but he did not think his client’s case was “particularly complicated” for this type of offence.

“We have somebody in custody who is not terribly well, there should be some level of priority,” Mr Kelleher said.

Gardai believed there was no undue delay, referring to the complexity of the case.

Legal aid was previously granted after the court heard the accused’s husband was working and they had three children. There was no garda objection.

A judge had earlier ordered the accused to be medically and psychiatrically assessed.

On the first court date in February, Det Sgt Dara Kenny said Ms Anderson made no reply when charged.

Mr Kelly, from Tallaght, had been living in Clondalkin and was believed to have been staying over at a house in the Brownsbarn estate at the time of the incident.

Online Editors