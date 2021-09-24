| 18.9°C Dublin

Fitness enthusiast (22) apologises after verbally abusing garda during Covid stop

Eimear Cotter

A FITNESS enthusiast told a garda he was “f**king useless” when he and his friend were stopped by gardaí at a Covid checkpoint, a court has heard.

Lee Ellis (22) became verbally abusive to gardaí while children were playing in a nearby school playground.

Judge Gerard Jones said he would not allow gardaí to be verbally abused.

The judge ordered Ellis to donate €500 to the Garda Benevolent Fund and said he would strike out the charge.

The defendant, with an address at Greenfort Gardens in Clondalkin, Dublin, admitted threatening and abusive behaviour at Neilstown Road in Clondalkin.

Garda Laura O’Callaghan said she stopped a 2007-registered vehicle at 12.15pm on March 19, 2021.

She said Ellis became very aggressive and irate toward her colleague, Gda Martin.

The court heard he was told to desist but continued shouting at Gda Martin, telling him “you’re f**king useless”.

Gda O’Callaghan said this incident happened outside a primary school while the children were on break.

Defence solicitor Damien Coffey said the incident took place during the height of the Covid restrictions and Ellis was stopped by gardaí and questioned about where he was going.

Mr Coffey said the defendant suffered from oppositional defiant disorder which meant that he reacted differently to others in stressful positions.

He also wished to apologise for his behaviour, he added.

