First of at least 1,000 legal cases over mica controversy admitted to Commercial Court

Tim Healy

The first of at least 1,100 legal actions over the mica controversy has been admitted to the fast-track Commercial Court.

The case is being brought by husband and wife teachers, Liam Ó Dochartaigh and Greinne Bean Uí Dochartaigh, of Urbledreagh, Malin Head, Co Donegal.

