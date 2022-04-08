First female president of the High Court, who clashed with Government over judicial resources, to retire early

A senior judge who has repeatedly clashed with the Government over judicial resources is to retire early.

Ms Justice Mary Irvine, who became the first female president of the High Court in 2020, told colleagues she intends to stand down later this year.

She had not been due to retire until December 2026, when she will reach the age of 70.

No official statement has been made, but legal sources said the decision is not thought to be linked to the ongoing row between Ms Justice Irvine and the Government over a lack of High Court judges.

She had previously indicated she may retire early.

In an interview last year with the Parchment magazine, Ms Justice Irvine said she didn’t think she would stay in the role for another five years.

“I feel I’m healthy, I’m well, I’ve had a great career, but I want to get out in time to shake a leg,” she said.

“I have loved every moment of my career and I’m happy with most of the decisions I made. However, I really want the opportunity to spend more time with my family while I am in good health.”

Ms Justice Irvine informed fellow High Court judges of her decision at a meeting in the Four Courts on Friday morning and is expected to stay on until the end of the legal year in July.

From Clontarf, in Dublin, she has left a considerable mark during a high-flying career as a barrister and on the bench.

Appointed a High Court judge in 2007, she later served on both the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court before being chosen by the Government to take over from the retiring Peter Kelly as President of the High Court in June 2020.

Her period in the role was dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic, with restrictions greatly impacting on the work of the court.

While a move to remote hearings helped, Ms Justice Irvine warned last year that many more judges would be needed to deal with “a tsunami” of litigation once the crisis eased.

She revealed she had been left “sort of speechless” when her calls for 20 additional judges were met with the nomination of just five.

Ms Justice Irvine said the court would be operating what she felt would be “a third-rate system” until it gets a substantial number of additional judges.

During the pandemic she was credited with ensuring the finalisation of many personal injury cases which might not otherwise have concluded after publicly urging parties not to wait for a court date before engaging in settlement talks.

She also led a Judicial Council committee which produced new guidelines last year cutting the level of awards for most personal injuries.

Ms Justice Irvine fiercely guarded the independence of the process, at one stage warning then Minister of State Michael D'Arcy not to interfere. She told him it was not the role of the committee to recalibrate damages in a manner favourable to any particular interest group.

The guidelines were resisted by some sections of the judiciary but were ultimately accepted by the Judicial Council.

During her time on the Court of Appeal, she was also credited with putting downward pressure on awards through some of her decisions.

In 2010 she chaired a working group on medical negligence. Its work contributed to the introduction of periodic payments for children who suffered catastrophic injuries at birth.

However, there was a low take up of periodic payment orders after the Government ignored the committee’s advice on what inflation index such payments should be linked to. Justice Minister Helen McEntee has pledged to rectify the issue.