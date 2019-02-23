A Dublin-based firefighter has been arrested and charged in relation to a massive drugs haul after a surveillance operation by elite gardai.

Firefighter and two others charged over €250k drugs bust

Tallaght man John Paul Gray (41) was remanded on bail after a special sitting of Bray District Court on Thursday night, following his arrest by the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB).

It has emerged that as well as being a firefighter, the suspect also works as a taxi driver.

Mr Gray’s work as a firefighter sees him stationed at Dublin’s Townsend Street Station – the headquarters of Dublin Fire Brigade.

He was granted bail on strict conditions – including signing on at his local garda station three times a week and surrendering his passport – and independent sureties were also required from his mother and partner.

Gardai had earlier announced details of their major search operation, which has also led to two other men being charged before the courts.

“As a result of an intelligence-led operation targeting an organised criminal group operating in the Dublin and Wicklow areas, a planned operation was carried out by the garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and local gardai,” officers revealed in a statement.

“A number of searches of residences were carried out in the Enniskerry, Tallaght and Ballymun areas on February 20, 2019.

“Cocaine and cannabis herb with a street value of approximately €250,000 (pending analysis) and approximately €20,000 in cash was seized.

“Three males aged 41, 37, and 28 were arrested.”

All have now been charged before the courts and are likely to face trial at the Circuit Criminal Court.

