Firearms trial at Special Criminal Court postponed after suspected outbreak of Covid-19 at Mountjoy Prison

A suspected outbreak of coronavirus at Mountjoy Prison has led to the postponement of a firearms trial at the Special Criminal Court.

The trial of Trevor Byrne (40) of Cappagh Road, Finglas West, Dublin 11, who is accused of possessing a 9mm Luger-calibre semi-automatic weapon at Woodford Grove, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, on November 15 of last year, was adjourned when a prison officer this morning told the court that the "entire division of Mountjoy Prison, where Mr Byrne resides, is on lockdown".

Mr Byrne is also accused of possessing ammunition and of possessing €3,050, which he knew or believed was the proceeds of criminal conduct at the same date and location.

The trial at the non-jury court was due to begin on Wednesday and is scheduled for two weeks.

Mr Justice Hunt adjourned all matters for a week, to Monday, November 16, for an update.

Online Editors