Fingleton faces €460,000 bill for bid to stop Central Bank probe

Former Irish Nationwide Building Society boss Michael Fingleton faces a legal bill of more than €460,000 related to failed efforts by him to stop a Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) inquiry.

Details of the bills have been revealed in decisions published by the new body which deals with disputes over costs in the superior courts.

Mr Fingleton (82) was chief executive and managing director of the building society between 1974 and 2009.

Its collapse, following the global economic crisis in 2008, ended up costing the taxpayer in excess of €5bn, according to the CBI.

The CBI served Mr Fingleton with a notice of inquiry in 2015 as part of a probe into allegations certain "prescribed contraventions" were committed by both the building society and certain persons concerned with its management between August 2004 and September 2008.

Mr Fingleton subsequently challenged the notice in the High Court and the Court of Appeal, arguing the CBI was acting outside its powers and that any inquiry would be unlawful due to delay.

His challenge was rejected by both courts.

While the inquiry went ahead, the part of it relating to Mr Fingleton ultimately ended up being controversially shelved last December due to his ill health.

However, the Irish Independent has learnt that the former building society boss faces substantial legal bills over the unsuccessful legal challenges.

The CBI was awarded its costs against Mr Fingleton by both the High Court and the Court of Appeal.

In decisions published by the new Office of Legal Costs Adjudicators, the CBI was allowed costs of €296,398 in respect of the High Court ­challenge and €171,222 in respect of the Court of Appeal hearing, meaning it can seek to recover €467,620 from Mr Fingleton.

The former building society boss retired with a pension pot of €30m in 2009.

If he had been found to have breached banking rules, he would have faced a fine of up to €500,000.

The controversial decision to shelve the CBI inquiry into his conduct was made by a three-member panel who found the module could not be concluded in the absence of written or oral submissions from him.

While the CBI can recover court costs from Mr Fingleton, it remains to be seen how much the inquiry will end up costing the regulator.

Documents previously seen by the Irish Independent showed €3m in legal and administrative costs in an 18-month period alone.

But this is thought to be a fraction of what the ultimate cost will be.

Irish Nationwide entered into a settlement agreement with the CBI in 2015 after admitting multiple breaches of financial services law and regulation, including persistent failure to comply with its own internal policies and ­procedures.

A €5m fine was imposed, but as the building society did not have any assets the CBI decided it would not be in the public interest to pursue the collection of the fine.