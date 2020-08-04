| 12.3°C Dublin

Fingleton faces €460,000 bill for bid to stop Central Bank probe

Court costs: Michael Fingleton. Photo: Tom Burke Expand

Court costs: Michael Fingleton. Photo: Tom Burke

Former Irish Nationwide Building Society boss Michael Fingleton faces a legal bill of more than €460,000 related to failed efforts by him to stop a Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) inquiry.

Details of the bills have been revealed in decisions published by the new body which deals with disputes over costs in the superior courts.

Mr Fingleton (82) was chief executive and managing director of the building society between 1974 and 2009.