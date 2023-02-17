| 11.7°C Dublin

Close

Fingallians GAA dispute: Four children can continue to participate as court row is resolved

Fingallians crest Expand

Close

Fingallians crest

Fingallians crest

Fingallians crest

Tim Healy

A High Court dispute in which a couple claimed their four children had been barred from their local GAA club has been resolved.

The children of Sinead and Jason O'Farrell can continue to participate in their normal and regular activities at Fingallians GAA club, Swords, Co Dublin, the court heard.

Most Watched

Privacy