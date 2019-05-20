Fine Gael TD Bailey is suing top Dublin hotel after she fell off swing

Ms Bailey, who represents Dún Laoghaire, is suing the Dean Hotel on Harcourt Street for an alleged incident involving a swing that took place before she became a TD.

It is understood that the claim relates to an alleged fall from an internal swing at the hotel, which happened while Ms Bailey was visiting the hotel with friends.

It is believed that she will claim negligence on the part of the hotel, which is defending the claims.

The revelation comes at a time when there is a sharp political focus on personal injury claims and spiralling insurance costs.

It is understood the alleged incident involved a fall that occurred in 2015.

Ms Bailey was a councillor representing the Killiney/Ballybrack ward of Dún Laoghaire County Council at the time.

The case is listed among motions due to come before the Circuit Court County Registrar today.

It is recorded as "Maria Bailey Ryan v Holtend Limited trading as The Dean Hotel".

Ms Bailey's husband's name is James Ryan.

The maximum payout for successful personal injury actions in the Circuit Court is €60,000. Ms Bailey refused to comment on the case when she was contacted last night.

A spokesperson for the Dean Hotel also declined to comment. The trendy hotel was chosen for a high-profile launch of policy priorities by Simon Coveney during his battle against Leo Varadkar for the Fine Gael leadership in May 2017.

Ms Bailey, who was a strong supporter of Mr Coveney's bid to succeed then Taoiseach Enda Kenny, was present at that event.

Another Fine Gael TD, Kate O'Connell, acted as MC at the launch where she joked that many of those present might be more familiar with the surroundings during the hours of darkness.

Ms Bailey is the chairperson of the Oireachtas Housing Committee and a close ally of Mr Coveney. She was first elected as a TD in the 2016 general election. She was a councillor for 12 years before winning her Dáil seat.

Her father, John Bailey, is an out-going Dún Laoghaire Rathdown councillor, who is seeking re-election in this week's vote.

The Dean Hotel was opened in late 2014 after the Harcourt Street building was given a €5.5m overhaul.

Ms Bailey is not the only Fine Gael TD to take a personal injury legal action in recent years.

In 2018, Dublin Fingal TD Alan Farrell was awarded €2,500 in damages. His action followed a collision with a rental van that left him with minor injuries. The accident occurred when a woman in a Hertz rental van took her foot off the brake when a spider ran across her arm, frightening her while driving and causing her vehicle to roll into the back of his Audi.

