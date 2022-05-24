A Fine Gael Senator has gone on trial in Dundalk circuit court today accused of assault causing harm.

Senator John McGahon (31), of Faughart Gardens, St Mary’s Road, Dundalk, is accused of the attack on Breen White, from Castleblaney in Co Monaghan, on Park Street in Dundalk on June 16 2018.

He has pleaded not guilty and is being tried before a jury of eight women and four men before judge Dara Hayes at Dundalk circuit court.

The trial is expected to take up to three days.

Senator McGahon was previously a Fine Gael councillor and contested the 2020 general election but was not elected.

He was elected to the Seanad the same year where he was appointed as the Fine Gael Seanad spokesperson on climate, communications, energy and natural resources.

Opening the case for the director of public prosecutions this morning, barrister Carl Hanahoe told the jury that it would be alleged that Mr White was in the Rum House on Park Street on the night of June 16 2018 with his wife, and that Mr McGahon was there also.

It is the prosecution case that words were exchanged between both parties and that the row escalated outside the premises to the point of physical confrontation initiated by Mr McGahon in which he used excessive force.

The jury was told that there would be CCTV presented in evidence. The case is due to resume this afternoon.