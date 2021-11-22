| 1°C Dublin

Financial ombudsman sued for not investigating alleged mis-selling of mortgage

Shane Phelan, Legal Affairs Editor

Decision-making at the financial services ombudsman is set to come under the spotlight in a lawsuit over its refusal to investigate a complaint about alleged mis-selling of a mortgage.

The High Court case is being taken by a couple in their 70s, who allege they should not have been given a mortgage towards the purchase of two investment properties in Portugal in 2007, just before the financial crash.

