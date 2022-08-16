| 12.9°C Dublin

Finance student let scammers use account for fraud

Vishang Mehta, of Ivy Exchange, Parnell Street Expand

Andrew Phelan

A FINANCE student thought he was answering an ad for a job when he got involved in money laundering for a property rental scam.

Vishang Mehta (24) was “naive” when he agreed to let scammers use his bank account to transfer the proceeds of the fraud, a court heard.

