Filmmaker in ‘high-risk’ drone flight over Israeli embassy protest told to make donation to charity

A filmmaker who operated a "high-risk" drone flight to get footage of a demonstration at the Israeli embassy in Dublin, has been given a chance to avoid a court conviction.

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) prosecuted Usman Ukhar of Glenlara, Swellen, Co Cavan.

The IAA is the statutory authority for air traffic management in Irish controlled airspace, the safety regulation of the civil aviation industry in Ireland and oversight of civil aviation security.

Ukhar pleaded guilty at Dublin District Court on Monday to operating an unmanned aircraft without authority at Pembroke Road, Dublin 4, on May 18, 2021.

In an outline of the evidence, the IAA told the court the offence was a breach of the 1993 Irish Aviation Authority Act for "operating a drone over an assembly of people".

Judge Anthony Halpin heard it was investigated, and Ukhar cooperated.

The judge asked if the drone needed to be registered, and the IAA's solicitor explained three categories required the operator to be registered.

The court heard that Ukhar's drone fell into one of the classifications.

Asked if members of the public were in danger, the prosecution said flying over an assembly of people was a "high-risk offence". The court heard a garda observed it, and the "drone did fly relatively close overhead".

Defence counsel Stephanie Lawless said her client was a freelance filmmaker who had operated the drone by remote control.

Mr Ukhar told the court he was present outside the embassy, and he agreed that he was "in full control" of the drone

Ms Lawless told the court that “all footage from this has been wiped”.

Judge Halpin said while drones could result in "spectacular footage", he stressed that Ukhar needed to apply for a licence.

He noted the guilty plea and adjourned the case until September. He said he would apply the Probation of Offenders Act, sparing the filmmaker a recorded conviction, if he paid €500 toward the IAA's costs and donated €150 to the Little Flower Penny Dinner Charity, which helps underprivileged people in Dublin. Legal aid was granted.

Commenting after the case, the Aviation Regulator. Diarmuid Ó Conghaile spoke of the need to ensure that public safety is maintained through the correct use of drones.

“As Ireland’s Aviation Regulator, the safety of the public is our priority,” he said.

"The onus is on those who operate drones to do so safely and within the scope of the law, which in this case is EU-wide and in force since the beginning of last year. Luckily no one was injured in this instance and the operator has admitted he was at fault.

“The use of drones is growing all the time, and whilst we can educate people on the safety aspects of their use, drone pilots must understand that these operations come with risk.

"Had this pilot undertaken the necessary training, this incident is unlikely to have taken place. Cooperation between the Gardaí and the IAA is invaluable in ensuring the safety of the public when it comes to aviation, as was seen in this case.”

Since December 31, 2020, the EU drone Regulation have requited all operators using any drone over 250 grammes, or those with a camera or sensor, to be registered.

By registering with the IAA, operators automatically meet the new EU requirements.