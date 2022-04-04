Film producer was abusive to garda over his lost dog

Daryl Smith, of no fixed address, charged with threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour

A FILM producer was arrested for shouting abuse at a garda when the officer could not help him find his lost dog, a court heard.

Daryl Smith (31) was “frantic” and his anxiety was “out of control” when the garda told him he could not help because the dog had not been missing for long enough.

Smith, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour, on August 7 last year.

Judge Bryan Smyth struck the charge out after hearing the facts of the case at Dublin District Court.

A garda said he was on patrol at 8.05pm when he received a call that a man had lost his dog. He went to Spencer Dock where the accused was acting in a “frantic” manner.

Smith smelled strongly of cannabis and started shouting abuse towards the garda in a threatening manner.

The garda feared the accused might endanger himself or others and arrested him.

His defence said the accused was in the area because his “little dog got lost” and he had asked for the garda’s help.

The garda could not help because the dog had not been lost for 12 hours and had told the accused he had to file a report, she said. “Things escalated” after that.

Smith suffered from anxiety which was “almost out of control” on the day and the smell of cannabis led the garda to believe he was intoxicated.

At the time, he was using cannabis to deal with his social anxiety disorder but it had a negative effect on him.

A medical report was presented to the court.

The language the accused used would not have been the worst gardaí had ever heard, the defence said.

Mr Smith was adamant that he was “hard done by” on this occasion.

The accused was a film producer and screen writer and had completed a screenplay called Tap Tap on the Window.

Judge Smyth said he appreciated that Mr Smith thought he was being treated

unfairly.