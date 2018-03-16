'Female witness' account is absolutely central to this case' - Paddy Jackson's lawyer tells rape trial

There is no evidence that other girls at the party would have done anything other than help the alleged victim if they witnessed a rape, the defence lawyer for rugby player Paddy Jackson said this morning.

There is no evidence that other girls at the party would have done anything other than help the alleged victim if they witnessed a rape, the defence lawyer for rugby player Paddy Jackson said this morning.

Brendan Kelly QC continued his summing up of the case for the jury at Belfast Crown Court on Friday.

"(The alleged victim) confirmed that the girls had been nice to her downstairs. There was no suggestion made by (the woman) that they would do something other than help a girl of her age in those circumstances," he said. Mr Kelly added: "There was no sign from their behaviour that night that they would do anything other than help her if they witnessed her being raped. The backdrop is not a form of animosity. There was no enemy or foe presented in (witness) Dara Florence."

He also said that Dara Florence, who walked in on the woman engaged in sexual activity with Jackson and co-accused Stuart Olding, had no phone at the time. "Dara Florence had no telephone in her hand at the door. There were no pictures being taken at the door," he said.

Ireland and Ulster rugby player Paddy Jackson arrives at Belfast Crown Court. Photo: PA

Mr Kelly said that Dara Florence is central to the case. "Dara Florence confirmed from what she could see (the woman) was not distressed. Dara Florence was not stupid. She was articulate. She spoke clearly," said Mr Kelly.

He added: "Dara Florence's evidence is extraordinary. In she walked and that was her conclusion." Read More: Nicola Anderson: Public gallery packed as final arguments in rugby rape trial are heard Referring to Ms Florence's evidence that Jackson asked her if she wanted to join in Mr Kelly said: "What did they do to conceal (the rape)?"

He added: "When people commit crime they tend to hide, they tend to conceal what they did because they don't want to get caught.

"What did these two violent rapists do when she walked in? They invited her to join in. Dara Florence is absolutely central to this case."

Ireland and Ulster rugby player Stuart Olding arrives at Belfast Crown Court. Photo: PA

Referring to the prosecution case that co-accused Blane McIlroy delivered Olding's "lines" to police about what happened that night Mr Kelly said it was "complete nonsense". "There is no possibility of the theory that's clutched at by the Crown holding any water," he added.

He reminded the jury about the woman's comments that she felt humiliated and mortified after the rape. "Is that not something you would feel if what had happened was group sex and you had been identified in the course of it?" he asked.

Read More: 'This is not a court of morals' - defence in Belfast rape trial tells jury to try case with 'a clear head' Mr Kelly told the jury that the woman had been "petrified" that her sexual activity with Jackson and Olding would end up on social media. "It was her main concern the morning after and in the days that followed. If it is your main concern why not tell a single friend?" he said. The lawyer said she told her friend Rachel she had been raped in case an "expose" made its way onto social media.

Rory Harrison. Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

"If it did get out on social media, this expose with this well known rugby player, one of the first persons to find out would be Rachel. "So what do you do if you are trying to derail those rumours? You get in first, as soon as you wake that morning and your first port of call is Rachel," he said. Mr Kelly told the jury that after the woman told her friends she had been raped "she was stuck".

Blane McIlroy

Press Association