Female teacher jailed for sex with her pupil (16) had 'groomed' him, says expert

The woman (25) was sentenced at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, after pleading guilty to two counts of defilement of a child.

As a "young, inexperienced" substitute English teacher, she was 23 when she had sex with the fifth-year student on his 16th birthday.

Noeleen Blackwell, of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, described the sentence as "an important statement about the recklessness of the offence committed by someone in a position of authority".

"You assume in some ways that young men or 16-year-old boys are strong - and they are - but you just see with sorrow how hard the crime was on the victim and the impact on him and the long-term impact it had on him," she said.

Ms Blackwell added: "If it is true someone can get as far as being a teacher without knowing it is illegal to have sex with a 16-year-old, then clearly we have a lot of work to do in teacher-training institutions."

The crimes were a clear case of grooming, she said: "The defence counsel said she wasn't grooming him, but it obviously comes within the definition of grooming."

In his victim impact statement, the boy said he had developed serious life-threatening anxiety and depression. He said it followed him around like "a little black cloud" - and sometimes it felt as if the cloud was shaped like a barking dog.

Before being called before the judge, the woman was seated at the back of the courtroom, weeping profusely with a tissue held to her face, together with family members and friends who were also visibly upset.

She was dressed in black skinny jeans, a long-sleeved cream T-shirt, white trainers and wore her hair in a ponytail and, on being called, took a seat on the bench and held her hand over her face, trembling.

Judge Nolan described her crimes as "serious". The mitigating factors were clear with the defendant giving early pleas and making full admissions. "She was a young, inexperienced teacher at the time," he said.

The teacher had sex with the boy on his 16th birthday in her car on a beach, after giving him a jumper, aftershave, a highlighter and pens as presents. On a meeting prior to this, he had "leaned in for a kiss", the court was told.

They met again on the day before Valentine's Day while the boy was on mid-term break and she drove him to a hotel where there was a room booked in her name.

She bought the boy dinner and they spent some time watching Netflix on her laptop and they once again had sex. The boy told his parents he had stayed at a friend's house.

Judge Nolan said the woman had brought "shame on herself, and ridicule" by way of her misbehaviour but thought she was unlikely to re-offend.

He accepted she thought the age of consent was 16 when she committed the crimes but said "she was indeed reckless".

"She was a teacher at the time and should have known the age of consent," the judge said, adding: "Very little enquiry would have informed her of the appropriate age of consent."

He described the aggravating factors as "obvious" - she met the victim through teaching, when she was a person in a position of trust.

"Unfortunately, she abused this trust," he said.

"It seems to me she must undergo a custodial sentence.

"It is completely unethical and immoral for a teacher to have these sexual relations with a student," Judge Nolan said.

It became criminal when the student was under the age of consent, he added.

He handed down two concurrent sentences of three years, with the final two years of each suspended, with the woman entering a bond to keep the peace.

Irish Independent