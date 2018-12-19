The media has been warned that reporting restrictions are in place preventing the identification of a teacher accused of engaging in a sex act with a teenage boy.

Female teacher (24) charged with defilement of teenage student remanded on bail

The 24-year-old female teacher made her second appearance before Swords District Court this morning.

She was remanded on continuing bail to a date in February for DPP's direction on the charges.

She was charged with defilement in October after she was arrested by investigating gardai at Dublin Airport when she returned to Ireland on a flight.

Judge Dermot Dempsey further remanded the young woman on bail to February 13 for DPP directions on the charges.

Judge Dempsey re-iterated that reporting restrictions are in place preventing the identification of the accused.

The young teacher is charged with engaging in a sex act with a child under the age of 17 on February 1 and February 13 this year.

The offences are contrary to Section 3(1) of the Criminal Sexual Offences Act 2006.

Garda Stephen Hughes requested a six week adjournment, saying that directions remained outstanding.

Defence solicitor Emer O'Sullivan said that there was consent to that adjournment.

The accused, who was accompanied to court by her father, did not address the court during the short hearing.

She was previously granted bail, subject to a number of conditions, including a cash lodgment of €2,000 and that she surrender her passport and not apply for new documentation. She was also ordered to provide gardai with a phone number and be contactable at all time.

The woman has also been ordered not to have any contact, either directly or indirectly, with the alleged victim or any witnesses for the duration of the case.

Legal aid was previously granted after the court heard that the accused had lost her job.

