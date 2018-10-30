A 24-year-old female teacher appeared in court today where she was charged with the defilement of a teenage boy who was a student in her school at the time.

Female teacher (24) arrested at Dublin Airport and charged with defilement of teenage student

The woman was brought before Swords District Court where she was charged with two offences under Section 3(1) of the Criminal Sexual Offences Act 2006 that on February 1 this year and on February 13 that she had engaged in a sex act with a child under the age of 17.

The young teacher appeared before Judge Dermot Dempsey after she was arrested by investigating gardai at Dublin Airport on Sunday after returning to Ireland on a flight.

Judge Dempsey remanded the teacher on bail and adjourned the case until December 19 when she is due to appear in court again.

The judge granted bail with a number of conditions that included that she surrender her passport and not apply for a new document. She must also provide gardai with a phone number to be contactable at all times.

Judge Dempsey granted an application for legal aid as the defendant’s solicitor said her client had lost her job.

The judge granted the application and the accused made a cash lodgment of €2,000 in court as she was granted bail.

The defendant who was a teacher in a Dublin school at the time of the alleged offence did not speak during the brief hearing.

It has been reported that evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given in court by Garda Stephen Hughes.

Garda Hughes said: “She was interviewed under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. Directions to charge were obtained last night.”

The accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons, made no reply after the charge.

Garda Hughes told the court that they had seized the young woman’s mobile phone and that she would have to obtain another phone.

She also must not have any contact with the alleged victim or any other witnesses engaged in the case.

Garda Hughes asked the court that an order be made under Section 30 of the Sexual Offences Act that there would be no reporting of the identity of the accused or any details that might identify the victim.

He said: “This is due to the nature of the offence.”

