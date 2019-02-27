A raft of civil actions against convicted paedophile Michael Shine could be delayed due to a wrangle over whether one of the cases should be heard in front of a jury.

A raft of civil actions against convicted paedophile Michael Shine could be delayed due to a wrangle over whether one of the cases should be heard in front of a jury.

Fears Shine lawsuits could be delayed by wrangle over trial by jury

More than 100 lawsuits are being taken against the disgraced retired surgeon.

The 86-year old, who worked at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, was jailed for four years earlier this week for the indecent and sexual assault of boys aged between 11 and 16 over the course of three decades.

In parallel with the criminal proceedings, six lead civil cases were selected to proceed before the High Court, with the HSE and the Medical Missionaries of Mary, who used to own the hospital, named as co-defendants.

However, the Irish Independent has learned these cases could be delayed due to the resistance of the HSE and the religious order to them being heard in front of a jury.

In the first of these lead cases, Ms Justice Úna Ní Raifeartaigh last month refused to grant motions brought by the HSE and the order seeking to set aside the notice of trial whereby the plaintiff was seeking trial by jury.

Ordinarily, the general rule is actions claiming damages for personal injuries caused by negligence, nuisance or breach of duty are decided by a judge rather than a jury.

However, there are exceptions to the rule and Ms Justice Ní Raifeartaigh found the plaintiff had a right to trial by jury.

But consideration is now being given to an appeal of that decision to the Court of Appeal. Should it go ahead, it is likely to delay the hearing of several cases as it is understood other litigants want their civil actions heard in front of juries as well.

Last year, President of the Court of Appeal Mr Justice George Birmingham warned of waiting times of at least 22 months for hearings.

The plaintiff in the first lead case says he was sexually abused by Dr Shine in a private clinic in 1975.

He is seeking damages for personal injuries by reason of wilful assault and battery, trespass to the person, negligence and breach of duty, breach of trust, and breach of dominant position by Dr Shine.

Negligence is alleged against both the HSE and the order. Liability has not been accepted by any of the defendants.

The plaintiff is one of 107 people suing the former surgeon. The complainants are being represented by Dublin law firm Galligan Johnston.

A bid to mediate the settlement of the lawsuits last October failed.

The lawsuits against Shine involve allegations dating between 1964 and 1995, when he retired.

It is the second time a large number of litigants have taken civil cases against Dr Shine.

Claims by another 112 complainants were settled out of court on a confidential basis in 2012 by the religious order's insurers Allianz for a sum believed to be in excess of €8m.

While the current damages claims could ultimately end up being covered by insurance, an indemnity fund set up when the religious order sold the hospital to the then North Eastern Health Board in 1997 could also come into play.

Irish Independent