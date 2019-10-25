Fears more pensioners will die alone after second tragic find

The head of Age Action has warned that more vulnerable seniors will die in tragic circumstances without a co- ordinated response from all levels of government after another inquest heard how a pensioner lay dead for six months before his body was found.

Cork Coroner's Court yesterday heard how former caretaker George Harrington lay dead in his flat from some time in November 2018 until his body was found on May 14, 2019.

It was the second inquest in a fortnight in which a coroner heard evidence of seniors tragically dying in isolation before their bodies were found months later.

Yet Age Action chief executive Paddy Connolly said more resources are needed to ensure a co-ordinated response by government and community agencies at all levels to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Coroner Philip Comyn said it was troubling that the absence of Mr Harrington (79) was not registered in the community. The father of five lived alone in a flat above the busy Glen Resource Centre at Imaal Court in The Glen, Cork city.

Mr Harrington collected his pension each week from the local post office and regularly picked up prescriptions from a local pharmacy, the inquest heard. He also took out the centre's bins and was well known locally as well as being very active. Despite this, he was enveloped in "a "cloak of anonymity" according to Mr Comyn, which he described as "troubling" before concluding with an open verdict.

"At the end of the day, nobody realised he was missing. He had not collected his pension or medicines for six months and no alarm bells rang," he said.

"None of the people who had interactions with him seemed to have missed him and that perhaps is the greatest tragedy of this inquest."

Mr Harrington's son, Les Harrington, went to his father's flat on May 14 amid concern for his welfare and noticed his father's car did not appear to have been moved and the tax and NCT discs had expired. The car had moss and mould on it and he could see there was an accumulation of post inside the flat. He contacted gardaí and they found Mr Harrington's body on the kitchen floor, dressed in pyjamas and a bathrobe.

Assistant state pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster said his body was too badly decomposed to establish a cause of death but her post-mortem ruled out trauma or foul play and concluded he likely died of cardiac arrest.

The inquest heard the pensioner collected his last prescription on November 14 and his last pension cheque on November 16. The last date on his calender that had been marked off was November 18.

Irish Independent