'FBD tweeted #closethepubs' - publican tells court 'we can't take much more' as staff struggle with closures

Grand: The bar at the Leopardstown Inn, one of the pubs in the Loyola Group which is taking an action against FBD

FBD Insurance, which is being sued by four pub groups over its refusal to pay out compensation for losses incurred by Covid-19, tweeted the hashtag ‘close the pubs’ at the beginning of the pandemic, the Commercial Court has heard.

Stephen Cooney, co-owner of The Leopardstown Inn, gave evidence on day four of the hearing that a social media campaign to close pubs had a significant impact on business in the days leading up to their enforced closure by the Government.

Mr Cooney is group director of the Loyola Group, which he co-owns with former Leinster star Eoin O’Malley and his brother Brian O’Malley.

The group includes well-known Dublin bars the Bath, the Landmark, Bakers Corner and the Leopardstown Inn.

Business at the beginning of March was up 3pc year-on-year, Mr Cooney said.

He rejected FBD’s assertion that “business was falling off a cliff” in the weeks leading up to the closures, but said there had been a noticeable dip.

Jamie Heaslip (L) and Noel Anderson (R), co-owners of Lemon & Duke, at the Four Courts on the first day of their High Court action

Jamie Heaslip (L) and Noel Anderson (R), co-owners of Lemon & Duke, at the Four Courts on the first day of their High Court action

“Coming into the second week of March, when the virus started to become more prevalent, we were still up in the first four days of that week, Monday to Thursday with €26,700 in turnover,” Mr Cooney told the court.

“On Friday, Saturday and Sunday we started to see a dip, that’s year on year. You also have to remember that the previous year St Patrick’s Day fell on the Sunday so there was no work on the Monday. St Patrick’s day didn’t fall until Tuesday this year, that is a contributing factor as to why there was also a big drop when compared to last year.

“The social media campaign to close the pubs was also having an effect on us, arising out of some videos from Temple Bar. FBD tweeted the hashtag 'close the pubs' on the Sunday.”

Remy Farrell, senior counsel for FBD, put it to Mr Cooney under cross-examination that this campaign wasn’t gratuitous and “simply a reflection of a public concern, social distancing concerns and the perception that the inhibition of alcohol can help spread the disease.”

Mr Cooney agreed.

He said the Loyola Group was taking legal action as a "last resort" and he “could not hide his disappointment with FBD and their reaction to their claim".

Rob Kearney, Seán O'Brien, Jamie Heaslip and Dave Kearney with Lemon & Duke managing director Noel Anderson

Rob Kearney, Seán O'Brien, Jamie Heaslip and Dave Kearney with Lemon & Duke managing director Noel Anderson

The court heard how the Loyola Group, founded in 2012, had previously been insured with Aviva, but in 2017 Mr Cooney met with a FBD employee to discuss transferring cover.

“I decided this was a much better policy than I currently had with Aviva and I agreed to transfer all insurance cover to FBD,” Mr Cooney said.

He described his previous dealings with FBD as professional and “very good”.

“I was told the FBD policy was the Rolls-Royce of policies and it was as good as you’re going to get for a pub in Ireland.”

In an email to Ulster Bank on March 14 regarding the facilities becoming interest-only, Mr Cooney predicted the Government would impose closures on pubs in the coming weeks and said: "We are fortunate to have this covered under our business interruption insurance cover.

“We have spoken to our insurance company FBD and have had this confirmed.”

When asked under cross-examination if he had ever considered pandemic cover, Mr Cooney said he hadn’t, but he did consider disease cover.

Eoin O'Malley is one of the owners of The Loyola Group

Eoin O'Malley is one of the owners of The Loyola Group

“I would have obviously seen the word disease in the policy and when I see the word disease I would have thought of Sars and Hong Kong and the destruction it caused, and I would have thought of foot and mouth and the cancellation of the Six Nations in 2001,” he said.

Staff in the group were presently under considerable stress with many looking to move out of the hospitality sector, he told the court.

“The impact was very sudden, the financial impact was harsh, it was made a little better by the government subsidies and moratoriums on our staffs mortgages. Schools closed so staff didn't have creche fees. At the start the whole country was on lockdown so we felt like we were all in this together.

“This day three weeks ago, further restrictions were put on pubs and we’ve found this to be much tougher. Mortgage moratoriums have ended. Wage subsidies have been cut in half and for us as a business, cash flow is a serious issue as any wage subsidy we are receiving it takes six weeks for the government to furnish us with that so we’re having to finance that.

“I don’t know how long this closure will last, some saying it will last until after Christmas, but we really can’t take much more of it.”

Sinnotts bar, Sean’s Bar, The Leopardstown Inn and Lemon & Duke believe their policies entitle them to recover all losses related to coronavirus, not just the forced closure.

Lemon & Duke is co-owned by rugby stars Jamie Heaslip, Sean O’Brien, brothers Rob and Dave Kearney and managing director Noel Anderson.

The pubs are arguing their policies have a clause which states they were to be indemnified if their premises were closed by order of a local authority or Government if there are “outbreaks of a contagious or infectious disease on the premises or within 25 miles of same”.

It is FBD’s position that the closure of bars was not due to an outbreak of Covid on the premises or within 25 miles, but because of the “national situation”.

The hearing continues.

