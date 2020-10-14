FBD employee was ‘concerned’ insurer ‘mis-sold policy’ to Lemon & Duke, court hears 

A FBD sales executive raised concerns the company “mis-sold” a policy to a customer and would face legal action as a result, the Commercial Court has heard.

Paul Shanahan sent an email to John Reade, head of business, on March 20 saying he was “really concerned” after the company outlined its stance on coronavirus cover.

He felt his business relationship with Noel Anderson, managing director of Lemon & Duke, would be impacted if FBD refused to pay out on a business interruption claim for coronavirus.

Mr Shanahan previously furnished a side letter to Mr Anderson on March 2 confirming his business would be covered for coronavirus in the event of a forced closure.

Jamie Heaslip (L) and Noel Anderson (R), co-owners of Lemon & Duke, at the Four Courts on the first day of their High Court action

Jamie Heaslip (L) and Noel Anderson (R), co-owners of Lemon & Duke, at the Four Courts on the first day of their High Court action

Four pub groups are suing FBD over its refusal to indemnify for losses incurred by the Covid pandemic.

On day six of the hearing, FBD employee Paul Shanahan gave evidence about how he felt “concerned for the customer [Noel Anderson]” after Mr Reade sent an email on the morning of March 20 outlining the company’s latest position on cover for coronavirus.

Prior to this, on March 11, FBD’s position was its policy had been designed to cover “standard, foreseeable” outbreaks and not extraordinary events like coronavirus.

The email on March 20 stated FBD’s policy does not cover pandemics.

Mr Shanahan replied to say he was “really concerned” about the content of the email as they had told Mr Anderson they would cover this interruption.

When asked under cross examination by Michael Cush SC, barrister for the three Dublin pub groups, as to whether it was still his view today that the company may have “mis-sold the policy”, Mr Shanahan responded: “It’s in my statement”.

Remy Farrell SC, representing FBD, asked what the side letter furnished meant, in his view.

Mr Shanahan said it was outlining that coronavirus was covered under the infectious and contagious disease section of the policy.

He told the court that Mr Reade contacted him on February 28 with regards to setting up a meeting with Mr Anderson, who urgently needed to insure his premises as his current policy was about to expire.

“John called me and we had a brief conversation about meeting with Noel Anderson to go through the process and arrange for a pub quotation, that his insurance was due at the time,” Mr Shanahan said.

Mr Farrell asked if coronavirus had been mentioned.

“We discussed coronavirus and we discussed the clause on infectious and contagious diseases,” he responded.

He believed FBD covering coronavirus would be an “additional sales pitch”.

This was not a common view within FBD, he said.

Mr Anderson gave evidence yesterday that after he emailed Mr Shanahan on March 11 asking about the process for making a business interruption claim, Mr Anderson phoned to say everything will be okay.

He told the court he didn’t recall that conversation.

Kate Tobin, chief underwriting officer with FBD, gave evidence via video link that there was “a degree of confusion” among a number of employees at the beginning as to the position adopted by the company in relation to cover.

She admitted on first-reading of the infectious and contagious diseases extension, she believed some business interruption claims arising from Covid-19 could potentially be covered under the public house policy.

Ultimately, FBD refused to payout on the claims as “the event wasn’t covered under the terms and conditions of the underwriting contract”, she said.

Earlier the court heard from Philip Byrne, director of Leinster Overview Concepts Limited, trading as Sean’s Bar in Athlone.

The bar, described as the oldest in Ireland, has remained shut since March 15.

Mr Byrne said he was having great difficulty finding staff and this was a factor in his decision not to reopen.

“With everyone on the Covid payment they just don’t want to work. Any of the lads we had are happy to stay in college and get their €300 a week.

“We were even advertising in the UK for staff, so it’s hard enough.”

Mr Byrne believed his business could have been just as successful trading during the pandemic, and that he was hopeful the premises could have accommodated up to 250 people once it was “all legal”.

Under cross-examination, Mr Farrell put it to him that this was “extraordinary”.

“You’re not suggesting your business wouldn’t have been affected, are you? You accept your business would have been down considerably?” he asked.

“It could have been dead, it could have been a bonanza,” Mr Byrne said.

Sinnotts bar, Sean’s Bar, The Leopardstown Inn and Lemon & Duke are all suing FBD as part of test cases which could have a significant impact on more than 1,100 businesses.

The pubs are arguing their policies have a clause which states they were to be indemnified if their premises were closed by order of a local authority or Government if there are “outbreaks of a contagious or infectious disease on the premises or within 25 miles of same”.

It is FBD’s position that the closure of bars was not due to an outbreak of Covid on the premises or within 25 miles, but because of the “national situation”.

The hearing continues.

