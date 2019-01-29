Father-of-two who rammed another car after drinking up to seven pints and six brandies is jailed

A father-of-two who drank up to seven pints and consumed another six brandies before getting behind the wheel of a friend’s jeep and ramming another car at high speed has been jailed.

The court also heard athlete Michelle McGee - an elite runner who had represented Ireland at European competitions - had to forego her promising career due to injuries she sustained after Ronan Norton repeatedly rear-ended the vehicle she was travelling in.

Norton, with an address at Derryharrow in Co Longford, was sentenced by Judge Keenan Johnson to two and a half years in jail when he appeared before Longford Circuit Court yesterday.

Last October, Norton, a master farrier who previously with champion trainer Aidan O’Brien, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage and endangerment at Esker, Ballinalee, Co Longford, on December 31, 2016.

The court heard how Stephen Reilly, the driver of a VW Passat, had been in the process of dropping his girlfriend Ms McGee home when they were suddenly rear-ended by Norton.

It was revealed Mr Norton had been drinking with another man on the night in question, when, at around 11pm, the pair decided to go and obtain more drink from a local pub.

After consuming up to seven pints and another six brandies earlier in the day, Mr Norton decided to get into his friend’s Honda jeep.

Along their journey, Norton spotted Mr Reilly’s car and mistakenly believed it contained burglars.

The court heard how Mr Norton’s house had been broken into some years previously, causing him to wrongly believe the car driven by Mr Reilly may have been in some way connected.

It was revealed that in the moments that followed, Norton pursued Mr Reilly’s car at high speed before going on to ram his VW Passat on at least six occasions.

Both Ms McGee and Mr Reilly sustained significant injuries as a result, with Ms McGee receiving a fracture to her ankle and sternum.

The court heard elite runner Ms McGee had been forced to forego her burgeoning career and remained in pain on a daily basis.

In her victim impact statement, Ms McGee described the offence as an "horrific nightmare" and how she thought she was "100 per cent going to die".

In mitigation, Norton expressed remorse, adding he regretted his actions every day.

It was also revealed by the defendant’s partner Thelma Fanning that she and the couple’s two children risked losing the family home if Mr Norton received a custodial sentence.

In delivering his sentence, Judge Keenan Johnston said Mr Norton’s nature of driving, violence and decision to flee the scene on foot on the night, effectively abandoning his victims were aggravating factors in the case.

He said Mr Norton’s guilty plea, albeit a late one, did have the effect of saving his victims the ordeal of having to give evidence before a full jury trial.

A probation report which indicated Mr Norton was at low risk of re-offending, also had to be factored in, he said.

Judge Johnston consequently sentenced Mr Norton to five years in prison for endangerment, suspending the final two and a half years for a period of five years.

The sentence was backdated to January 22, the date Mr Norton first went into custody.

