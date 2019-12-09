Father-of-three found not guilty of threatening to murder his ex-girlfriend's new partner

A father-of-three has been found not guilty of threatening to murder his ex-girlfriend's partner and of attempting to murder the man's mother.

Following a trial at the Central Criminal Court the jury of seven men and five women took two hours and 40 minutes to find Robert Lawlor not guilty on all five charges against him.

Mr Lawlor nodded his head and mouthed, "thank you" in the direction of the jury as the court registrar read out the verdicts one by one.

Justice Paul McDermott thanked the jury for their patience and exempted them from further service for five years.

